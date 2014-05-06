Japan, U.S. to steer Pacific trade talks to early conclusion: Abe

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media at his official residence after Japan and the U.S. issued a joint statement in Tokyo April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RTR3MJT9

PARIS (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will work together to steer trade negotiations for a Trans-Pacific Partnership towards a quick conclusion, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

Japan and the U.S. began edging last month into a new phase of negotiations to create one of the world’s biggest trade pacts.

Talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation bloc which would span 40 percent of the world economy and extend from Asia to Latin America, have in the past been deadlocked as the U.S. and Japan locked horns over farm and auto exports.

“Japan and the United States will act in cooperation to accelerate negotiations further towards the early conclusion of negotiations by the 12 participating countries as a whole,” Abe said in an address at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.