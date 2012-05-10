FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone split as Germany dynamic, France weak: OECD
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2012 / 10:23 AM / 5 years ago

Euro zone split as Germany dynamic, France weak: OECD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Economic activity in the euro zone is diverging, with Germany leading a group of economies showing slightly more positive signals while France and Italy are posting sluggish activity below long-term trends, the OECD said on Thursday.

In its monthly leading indicator survey, the OECD said that Japan and the United States were showing stronger signs of improvement in economic activity, pointing towards an expansion.

The U.S. economy posted a figure of 101.3 in March, above its long term average of 100, with the OECD saying it had regained momentum.

Major emerging economies were also showing stronger positive signals compared to last month’s survey, particularly China, where the assessment pointed to above-trend growth.

The survey suggested that Brazil’s economy was reaching a turning point, as was Britain‘s.

Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.