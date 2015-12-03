Recovery in government tax revenue no thanks to companies: OECD

PARIS (Reuters) - Governments’ tax takes have returned to pre-crisis levels, with households bearing a heavier burden while companies get off lightly, tax revenue data released by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) showed on Thursday.

Total tax revenue averaged 34.4 percent of economic output in 2014 among the 30 OECD countries that have reported figures, the Paris-based organisation said.

Standing at 34.1 percent in 2007, the overall tax burden dropped afterwards as the 2008-2009 financial crisis weighed on economic activity and governments’ tax revenues. By 2009, the figure had fallen to 32.7 percent.

“Revenues took a hit during the crisis. They have been on a steady path to recovery since and they have now reached a point higher than they were before the crisis,” OECD tax policy and statistics head David Bradbury told Reuters.

“But when we look at the composition of the taxes being collected, there has been a decline in corporate income taxes,” he added.

Taxes on corporate income have on average remained stable across OECD countries in recent years at about 2.9 percent of GDP after falling from 3.6 percent before the crisis.

Meanwhile, taxes on personal income have rebounded to 8.8 percent of GDP, where they were before the crisis, while consumption taxes have reached 10.3 percent, higher than the 10.1 percent they were at in 2007.

Governments are increasingly seeking to change the way international companies are taxed to prevent them from shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions, supporting OECD proposals to that effect.

The OECD’s 2014 data showed that Denmark retained its position as the member country with the highest tax burden at 50.9 percent of gross domestic product, followed by France at 45.2 percent.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mexico had the lowest tax burden at 19.5 percent of GDP followed by Chile at 19.8 percent.