May 27, 2015 / 10:04 PM / 2 years ago

Office Depot will pay fine of $3.4 million over office chair defects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of an Office Depot store in Los Angeles, California May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Office Depot said on Wednesday it will pay $3.4 million to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to settle the commission’s inquiry into the company’s product safety reporting compliance for defective office chairs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the settlement agreement earlier on Wednesday related to Office Depot’s failure to report defects in two models of office chairs.

“The payment is a settlement of disputed claims, not an admission by Office Depot or a determination by the commission that the company violated any reporting requirements,” spokeswoman Karen Denning told Reuters.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
