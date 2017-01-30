FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Office Depot names Lenovo senior executive Gerry Smith as CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 30, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 7 months ago

Office Depot names Lenovo senior executive Gerry Smith as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign of an Office Depot supplies store is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 4, 2015.Jim Young

(Reuters) - Office Depot Inc (ODP.O), No. 2 U.S. office supplies retailer, appointed Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) senior executive Gerry Smith as its chief executive and board member Joseph Vassalluzzo as chairman from Feb. 27.

Gerry Smith will replace Roland Smith, who announced his retirement in August, three months after Office Depot's merger with rival Staples Inc (SPLS.O) was thwarted by antitrust regulators.

Gerry Smith is currently the chief operating officer at Lenovo and joined the company in 2006.

Vassalluzzo joined Office Depot's board in August 2013 and is now Chair of the Finance and Integration Committee. He was previously the vice chairman at Staples.

Office Depot, which has posted eight quarters of falling sales, said in November that it expected to slow the decline in sales to businesses in North America as it wins new contracts.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.