FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Office Depot to hire 8,000 workers for back-to-school season
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2016 / 1:09 PM / a year ago

Office Depot to hire 8,000 workers for back-to-school season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of a telephones isle in an Office Depot store in Los Angeles, California May 4, 2015. Office supplies retailer Office Depot Inc is expected to report first-quarter sales REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTX1BJZL

(Reuters) - Office Depot Inc (ODP.O), whose merger with larger rival Staples Inc SPLS.O was scrapped due to antitrust concerns, said it planned to hire 8,000 temporary and full-time workers during the busy back-to-school season.

Office Depot said temporary staffing will rise by a third as it prepares for the increased customer traffic from July through September.

Some of the new hires will help fulfill the “buy online, pick up in store” service that the company offers, Lynn Gross, Office Depot’s vice president of human resources for retail, told Reuters.

Traditional retailers are trying to hold on to their customers by launching new web services as more customers prefer to shop online.

Staples said on Monday that it will launch “Staples Rush,” its same-day delivery service to Staples.com customers in major metropolitan areas across the United States.

Staples is overhauling its business by cutting $300 million in costs and exploring strategic alternatives for its European operations.

Up to Monday’s close, Office Depot stock had fallen about 42 percent this year, while Staples shares had fallen nearly 10 percent.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.