Office Depot, Office Max on track for FTC approval -report
#Business News
October 21, 2013 / 12:37 AM / 4 years ago

Office Depot, Office Max on track for FTC approval -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Office Depot store is pictured in Encinitas, California, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Office Depot ODP.N and OfficeMax Inc OMX.N are set to receive regulatory approval for their planned merger as the Federal Trade Commission has concluded the deal is not likely to substantially lessen competition, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper also said the deal should be approved without requiring the companies to make divestitures.

Boca Raton, Florida-based Office Depot revealed plans to buy Naperville, Illinois-based OfficeMax on February 20 in an all-stock deal worth $976 million that will combine the nation’s second and third largest office-supply superstores.

The companies declined to comment on the report.

(Corrects to Federal Trade Commission from Fair Trade Commission in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

