Office Depot, OfficeMax in merger talks: source
February 18, 2013 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

Office Depot, OfficeMax in merger talks: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Office Max store is seen in Glendale, Arizona October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. office supply chains Office Depot Inc ODP.N and OfficeMax Inc OMX.N are in advanced discussions for a merger, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A deal could come as soon as this week, that person said, adding that the talks were ongoing and could still fall apart.

Currently, the deal is expected to be structured as a stock-for-stock transaction, the person said.

Neither company responded to requests seeking comment.

Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Dale Hudson

