OfficeMax backs third-quarter, yearly sales outlook
September 5, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

OfficeMax backs third-quarter, yearly sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The OfficeMax store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado August 17, 2011 as the back-to-school shopping season begins. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - U.S. office supplies chain OfficeMax Inc OMX.N on Wednesday reiterated its third-quarter outlook for sales.

OfficeMax, the No. 3 U.S. office supplies chain, said that for the current quarter it expects sales to be flat or slightly higher compared with a year earlier.

For the full year 2012, OfficeMax expects total company sales will be approximately in line with the prior year‘s.

As part of the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference, OfficeMax Chief Executive Ravi Saligram said the company was working towards simplifying its balance sheet, and was looking to offer some pensioners a lump sum amount as a part of that process.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
