2 dead, 2 missing after offshore platform fire in Gulf of Mexico
November 16, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

2 dead, 2 missing after offshore platform fire in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Two are dead and two others are missing in a platform fire off the coast of Louisiana on Friday, a Jefferson Parish official said, citing a Coast Guard report.

The Coast Guard is currently en route to investigate the fire on the platform in the West Delta Block 32 of the Gulf of Mexico, about 17 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, said Deano Bonano, executive assistant for Jefferson Parish councilman Chris Roberts.

Reporting By Chris Baltimore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

