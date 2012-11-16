Four in critical condition after Black Elk platform fire-CNN

HOUSTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Four people hurt in a Black Elk Energy oil and gas platform fire in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday were in critical condition at a suburban New Orleans hospital, a hospital spokeswoman told CNN on Friday.

The four were brought by helicopter after the fire, and when stable would be moved to a burn center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, West Jefferson Medical Center spokeswoman Taslin Alfonzo said.

She also said the hospital may receive “one or two” more patients, but “that is not confirmed at this time.” (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)