Batista oil company OGX reports third quarter net loss of 2.12 billion reais
November 27, 2013 / 9:17 PM / 4 years ago

Batista oil company OGX reports third quarter net loss of 2.12 billion reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the cash-strapped Brazilian oil company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, is pictured in downtown Rio de Janeiro October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA (OGXP3.SA) recorded a third-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion reais ($912.3 million), the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company, which filed for bankruptcy protection on October 31, also said it had net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, of 172 million reais in the three months ended September 30.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, were 4 million reais, the statement said. Its cash position was $85 million.

($1 = 2.3237 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
