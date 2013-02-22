FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OGX plays down Petronas stake buy rumors
February 22, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 5 years ago

OGX plays down Petronas stake buy rumors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA (OGXP3.SA) played down rumors it is selling a stake to Malaysia’s state oil giant Petronas in a filing on Friday, in response to market volatility.

The filing sought to clarify “speculative rumors over an eventual sale to a foreign investor” after shares of the firm controlled by billionaire Eike Batista jumped 12 percent on Thursday and rose as much as 9 percent on Friday before giving back its gains.

OGX is “weighing business opportunities with various investors,” the filing said, but added that “there is no consummated deal that should be communicated to the market.”

OGX shares closed down 0.28 percent at 3.59 reais on Friday. The company has faced a series of setbacks in recent months, including lower-than-expected oil output.

Reporting by Danielle Assalve and Caroline Stauffer; editing by Gerald E. McCormick, G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
