Fired Ohio State band director hired by Heidelberg University

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A former Ohio State University band director, fired for what school administrators called his failure to address a sexualized culture in the marching band, has been hired to lead the bands at nearby Heidelberg University, his new college said on Tuesday.

Jonathan Waters, 39, will serve as assistant professor of music education and director of bands at the liberal arts college in Tiffin, starting in July, Heidelberg spokeswoman Angie Giles said in an email. The college, which has more than 1,000 undergraduate and 300 graduate students, is about 85 miles north of Columbus, where Ohio State is located.

Waters will oversee the school’s 30-member athletic band, direct the symphonic band and teach a number of classes, Giles said.

Waters could not be immediately be reached for comment.

In an ongoing lawsuit filed in 2014, Water accused Ohio State officials of discrimination based on his gender.

Waters was fired in 2014 after a two-month investigation prompted by a parent’s complaints concluded that he failed to address a sexually hostile environment at Ohio State that included traditions such as calling band members sexually explicit nicknames and holding band practices in underwear.

Opponents of his dismissal, including the 225-member band’s alumni group, have claimed Waters was fired to help Ohio State resolve a four-year investigation based on a 1972 law that prohibits gender discrimination at schools that receive federal funds.