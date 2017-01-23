FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SUV crashes into Amish buggies in Ohio, eight injured
January 23, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 7 months ago

SUV crashes into Amish buggies in Ohio, eight injured

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eight people, including three children, were injured when an SUV crashed head-on into two Amish buggies traveling on a country road in northeast Ohio, authorities said.

The sport-utility vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the Amish buggies on Sunday morning, the Ohio Highway Patrol said. The SUV drove off the road into a wooded area.

The two drivers and five passengers were thrown from the buggies, according to the highway patrol. They were transported to local hospitals, as was the driver of the SUV.

Those traveling in the buggies ranged in age from 55 to 2-years-old. One of the buggy horses was killed while another suffered minor injuries.

The highway patrol was investigating the crash, but neither drugs or alcohol appeared to be factors.

The descendants of 18th-Century German immigrants, the Amish are concentrated in rural Pennsylvania and Ohio. They eschew many modern technologies, including automobiles and most electronic devices.

Tuscarawas County, around 60 miles (96 km) south of Akron, Ohio, bills itself as the gateway to Ohio's Amish country, on its website.

Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

