Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigate the scene of a deadly plane crash in Akron, Ohio, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday blamed the flight crew and the charter company in a 2015 crash of a Hawker 700 business jet that struck an apartment building, killing 9 passenger and crew.

NTSB chairman Christopher Hart said at a board meeting Tuesday said the investigation "found flight crew, FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and inspectors fell short. In addition, the flight crew's briefing was unstructured, inconsistent and incomplete." The NTSB said flight crew ignored safety procedures and showed a "disregard for safety."

The NTSB said the captain and first officer had both been fired by previous employers shortly before being hired by ExecuFlight, which operated the flight that crashed.

