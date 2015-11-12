Crew spoke about weather before deadly Ohio jet crash: officials

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Thirty minutes of cockpit audio recording recovered from a business jet in Ohio revealed that crew members were discussing weather conditions and landing before a crash that killed all nine people on board, federal officials said on Thursday.

The left wing of the jet hit the ground and the aircraft clipped electrical power lines before it crashed through a four-unit apartment block in Akron on Tuesday, destroying the residence.

The pilot and co-pilot along with seven employees from a Florida real estate company were killed in the crash. The plane had been headed for the Akron Fulton Airport.

National Transportation Safety Board vice chairman Bella Dinh-Zarr said investigators have listened to about 30 minutes of “poor quality” audio from a data recorder and removed two turbine engines from the scene of the jet crash.

The audio included discussions by the pilot and co-pilot about landing the aircraft and weather conditions. NTSB has said previously that there was no distress call from the jet’s crew immediately before the crash.

The weather was windy and wet in Akron on Tuesday afternoon, with a low cloud ceiling.

Video from a nearby construction company showed the plane was flying at a low altitude before the crash.

Investigators are searching for the aircraft’s ground proximity warning system and data engine computer for further analysis, Dinh-Zarr said.

The pilot and co-pilot had 6,000 and 4,000 hours of flight time, respectively, and were both certified to fly the Hawker 125-700 jet built in 1979, authorities said. The NTSB is expected to be on scene in Akron for at least two more days.

The was chartered by real estate firm Pebb Enterprises of Boca Raton, Florida.

More video footage of the crash may be released by the NTSB later this week. Dinh-Zarr cautioned that no probable cause for the crash will be released while investigators are on scene.

“It is a very complete process,” she added.