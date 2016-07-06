Ohio man who shot father in hummus dispute pleads not guilty

(Reuters) - An Ohio man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges including attempted aggravated murder and attempted murder for shooting his father and a sheriff's deputy following a dispute over eating too much hummus, authorities said.

Mohammed Abdou Laghaoui, 19, was appointed an attorney and was being held at a local jail on a $2 million bail, according to Warren County Court documents.

Laghaoui, who was indicted Tuesday on nine charges including attempted murder and tampering with evidence, is accused of shooting Warren County Sheriff's deputy Katie Barnes with an AK-47-style rifle as she investigated a fight between Laghaoui and his father last month, said county prosecutor David Fornshell.

The fight and subsequent shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Deerfield Township, Ohio, after Laghaoui's father got upset with his son for eating too much of his hummus.

The town is about 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Laghaoui's father was also shot with the AK-47-style rifle, Fornshell said.

An attorney for Laghaoui, Timothy McKenna, could not be immediately reached.

Barnes and Laghaoui's father both survived their injuries.