Ohio man charged with soliciting the murder of U.S. military members

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio man accused of posting the names and addresses of members of the U.S. military online was arrested and charged on Thursday with soliciting the murders of service members, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Federal officials said Terrence J. McNeil, 25, of Akron professed his support for Islamic State on numerous social media sites and urged his online followers to kill military members by stabbing or beheading them.

McNeil, an American citizen, was charged with one count of solicitation of a crime of violence. He did not enter a plea during an initial appearance in U.S. district court in Cleveland on Thursday and will remain in custody until a detention hearing next week, officials said.

“This defendant is charged with urging harm to our men and women in uniform and will now answer for those threats,” U.S. Attorney Steven Dettelbach said.

The Justice Department said McNeil posted a file on his Tumblr account in September with multiple images that promoted “a jihad against crusaders” and contained several dozen photographs, purportedly of U.S. military personnel, along with their respective names, addresses and military branches.

McNeil urged others to “take the final step,” according to prosecutors.

“We have made it easy for you by giving you addresses,” he said in the post, according to the Justice Department. “Kill them in their own lands, behead them in their own homes, stab them to death as they walk their streets thinking that they are safe.”