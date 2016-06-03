Ohio man gets death sentence for murders of three women

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Michael Madison, a East Cleveland man convicted of murdering three women and keeping their bodies wrapped in plastic as trophies, was sentenced on Thursday to death by an Ohio county judge.

Madison’s attorney, David Grant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A jury earlier this month unanimously recommended the death penalty for Madison, 38, after his conviction on May 5 in the murders of Shetisha Sheeley, 28; Angela Deskins, 38, and Shirellda Terry, 18.

In addition to aggravated murder, he was convicted on additional counts, including rape, kidnapping and gross abuse of a corpse, and was ruled a violent sexual predator.

Michael Madison, 35, is pictured in this East Cleveland Police Department booking photo taken July 19, 2013, and released on July 23, 2013. East Cleveland Police Department/Handout via Reuters

East Cleveland police found the first of the three women in July 2013 after receiving a complaint about foul odors coming from a garage behind Madison’s apartment.

The bodies of two more women were discovered nearby the next day. Madison was arrested at his mother’s Cleveland home after a two-hour standoff with police.

After Madison was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy McDonnell, Terry’s father, Van Terry, ran toward the convict and lunged at him.

“Right now I guess we are supposed to give you forgiveness. You tortured our families. You take my child,” Terry said.

Sheriff’s deputies quickly subdued Terry and Madison, who appeared unharmed, was taken to a holding cell adjacent to the courtroom.