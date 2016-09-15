A teenage boy was fatally wounded by police in Columbus, Ohio, when he pulled out a weapon that authorities later learned was a BB gun as officers tried to apprehend him, police told local media on Thursday.

Tyree King, 13, was shot by a police officer in an alley east of downtown when he displayed what appeared to be a gun during a confrontation with police on Wednesday, authorities told an NBC affiliate in Columbus.

King later died at a local hospital, according to NBC4i.com.

King's race was not identified by the news station.

Detectives found a BB gun, which shoots small round pellets, with an attached laser site at the scene, police told the station.

The incident begin earlier in the evening when police responded to an armed robbery. At the scene, the robbery victim told officers that a group of individuals approached him and one of them demanded money and threatened him with a gun, police told NBC4i.com.

A short time later, police saw three men matching the description. Officers gave chase and King and another man ran into an alley where a policeman shot him multiple times after he pulled a weapon from his pants, police told the station.

