Two young girls shot in Cleveland drive-by shooting: media

(Reuters) - Two young girls were wounded inside a house in a drive-by shooting on the west side of Cleveland on Tuesday, local media reported.

The girls, aged three and nine, were hit when half a dozen shots were fired into the property from a passing vehicle, a Fox affiliate reported.

The three-year-old was shot in the face and the nine-year-old shot in the back at about 10:20 p.m. local time, Fox 8 reported.

The children were being treated in hospital, police told the Plain Dealer newspaper.

A police spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.