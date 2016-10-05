Two young girls shot in Cleveland drive-by shooting: media

(Reuters) - Two young girls were wounded inside a house in a drive-by shooting on the west side of Cleveland on Tuesday, local media reported.
The girls, aged three and nine, were hit when half a dozen shots were fired into the property from a passing vehicle, a Fox affiliate reported.
The three-year-old was shot in the face and the nine-year-old shot in the back at about 10:20 p.m. local time, Fox 8 reported.
The children were being treated in hospital, police told the Plain Dealer newspaper.
A police spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.
Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Andrew Heavens