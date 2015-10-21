FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Ohio teen girls fatally shot, man charged with murder
October 21, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Two Ohio teen girls fatally shot, man charged with murder

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man shot and killed two teenage girls and wounded a teenage boy early on Wednesday in the backyard of a home near Cincinnati, Ohio, and was taken into custody, police said.

Matthew Hayden, 21, walked out of the home and surrendered without incident after the shooting, and was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, Colerain Township Police Officer James Love said.

Love said Hayden was related to the victims and police were investigating the motive for the shooting, which took place in Hamilton County about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.

The officer did not release the names of the teenagers and did not say how they were related to the suspect. The wounded boy is out of surgery and cooperating with police, Love said.

Several adults and a 2-year-old boy were inside the home when police responded to a 911 call early on Wednesday and found the girls dead and boy wounded in the backyard, Love said.

Police found numerous 9mm shell casings in the backyard near a minivan, he said.

Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by David Bailey and Mohammad Zargham

