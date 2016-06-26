FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ohio State men's soccer player drowns while swimming
#U.S.
June 26, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Ohio State men's soccer player drowns while swimming

Justin Madden

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Ohio State University men's soccer player drowned while swimming with his teammates in a lake, according to the university and local media.

Fikayo Idowu, 19, died on Friday while swimming in a lake about 40 miles northeast of Columbus, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported. He was with teammates at the time of the drowning.

Idowu, a defender, had played with the Ohio State soccer team since 2014, according to the university athletics website. A Madison, Mississippi, native, he was majoring in health and rehabilitation sciences while planning to attend medical school. He also was a two-time Ohio State scholar-athlete award winner.

Representatives of the university could not be immediately reached.

A statement posted on the university website and social media pages on Saturday confirmed Idowu's death.

"We learned last night of the tragic death of Fikayo Idowu, an outstanding young man who touched the lives of so many," the statement said.

"Fikayo was a part of the men’s soccer program the last two years and was loved by his teammates and coaches. His family and loved ones are in our hearts and in our prayers during this time of grief."

Reporting by Justin Madden in Chicago; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

