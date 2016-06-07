Ohio State disciplines 85 veterinary students for cheating

(Reuters) - Eighty-five students have been disciplined for cheating on quizzes and tests at Ohio State University veterinary school, the university said on Tuesday.

The university found in an investigation that doctoral students at the College of Veterinary Medicine wrongly collaborated on online, take-home assessments, according to a statement on the school's website.

The school opened an investigation after finding "inconsistencies" in test-taking practices, the statement said.

University officials contacted by Reuters declined to discuss details about the investigation that began in February, citing student privacy laws.

The students found in violation of the school's honor code received punishments, the statement said, adding that the range of possible sanctions for the misconduct ranged from dismissal to warnings to grade penalties.

Some students are appealing their punishments, the university said.

The Office of Academic Affairs is looking into other tests and quizzes at the veterinary school that use the same software as the tests. The college also changed its testing practices, including eliminating take-home exams.