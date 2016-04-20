Ohio teen electrocutes himself during home experiment

(Reuters) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy electrocuted himself while trying to conduct a high-voltage experiment he saw on YouTube, a sheriff’s official said on Wednesday.

Morgan Wojciechowski was found not breathing in his garage on Tuesday evening, said Chief Deputy Jared Oliver of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. The teenager was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Oliver said.

Wojciechowski’s family was home at the time of the incident, but not in the garage, Oliver said.