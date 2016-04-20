FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio teen electrocutes himself during home experiment
April 20, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Ohio teen electrocutes himself during home experiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy electrocuted himself while trying to conduct a high-voltage experiment he saw on YouTube, a sheriff’s official said on Wednesday.

Morgan Wojciechowski was found not breathing in his garage on Tuesday evening, said Chief Deputy Jared Oliver of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. The teenager was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Oliver said.

Wojciechowski’s family was home at the time of the incident, but not in the garage, Oliver said.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Tom Brown

