Ohio teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of four classmates
April 28, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Ohio teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of four classmates

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Thursday to shooting and wounding four students at a southwestern Ohio high school in late February and will be held in a juvenile facility until he is 21, a county prosecutor said.

James Austin Hancock, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, entered the equivalent of a guilty plea - called a “true” plea - to four counts of attempted murder and one count of inducing panic, Butler County prosecutor Michael Gmoser said in a telephone interview.

Hancock had denied the charges at a March appearance in Butler County court’s juvenile division in Middleton, Ohio.

Charles Rittgers, Hancock’s attorney, could not be reached for comment.

Authorities said Hancock, who was a student at Madison Jr/Sr High School in Middletown, about 38 miles (61 km) north of Cincinnati, entered the school’s cafeteria on Feb. 29 and began shooting.

Hancock shot four students - Cameron Smith, 15; Cooper Caffery, 14; Brant Murray, 15; and Katherine Doucette, 14 - and then threw a .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun away and ran before being later caught, officials said. All four teenagers suffered only minor injuries.

Because Hancock was charged as a serious youthful offender, under Ohio law the judge could add time in an adult facility after his 21st birthday if he commits a violent offense while in the juvenile facility, Gmoser said.

Butler County Judge Ronald Craft, at a May 13 hearing, will set a potential sentence of up to 11 years in adult prison if Hancock does not avoid trouble in the juvenile facility, Gmoser said.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Ben Klayman and Leslie Adler

