Ohio man who sent selfie to police arrested in Florida

Donald "Chip" Pugh is pictured in this undated booking photo (L), and in a selfie, provided by the Lima Police Department in Lima, Ohio January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lima Police Department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - An Ohio man wanted for drunk driving who sent police a more flattering photo of himself because he did not like his mug shot has been arrested in Florida, police said.

“How’s this photo Donald Pugh?” asked the Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page, showing the suspect’s new, broadly smiling mug shot. “Maybe that selfie helped people identify you better?”

Pugh, 45, had posted a photo of himself wearing sunglasses in a car after he saw the two mug shots that the Lima, Ohio, police department had posted on its Facebook page.

“Here is a better photo that one is terrible,” Pugh wrote when he sent in the selfie.

Pugh was arrested in Century, Florida, on Tuesday morning thanks to a tip, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

He is being held for warrants out of Columbus, Georgia, according to Lima police.

“Alas we will wait our turn,” said Lima police on their Facebook page. They thanked “the power of social media” and tips called in to authorities for the arrest, as well as Escambia County.

Lima police last week posted Pugh’s mug shots after an arrest warrant was issued following his failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge. Pugh is a person of interest in several other cases including an arson and vandalism.

It was not known if Pugh had an attorney.