Ohio pastor fatally shot during church services, brother a suspect

(Reuters) - An Ohio pastor was shot and killed as he was conducting church services on Sunday morning, with the suspected gunman being his brother, police said.

The pastor, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner Office as William Schooler, 70, was leading services when he was shot, said Dayton police Sergeant Mike Williams.

Dispatch reports show the shooter was believed to be Schooler’s brother, Williams said.

Local NBC affiliate WCMH-TV reported that witnesses said Schooler was headed back to the pulpit after stepping aside while the choir sang, when his brother followed him and shot him.

The television station reported that the brother, Daniel Schooler, 68, was arrested at the scene.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the arrest of Schooler. Williams said police were not yet releasing additional details of the incident.

The Montgomery County Coroner Office said William Schooler was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon and that an autopsy would be conducted on Monday.