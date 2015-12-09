Cincinnati to name new police chief on Thursday

(Reuters) - The city of Cincinnati will name a permanent police chief on Thursday, replacing the man fired in September due to low morale and a hostile work environment.

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black, Mayor John Cranley, city council members and community leaders will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. local time to announce the new chief, according to a city statement. No further details were provided, but WVXU Cincinnati public radio reported that interim chief Eliot Isaac would be named to the position.

A city spokesman said Isaac was previously presented as the preferred candidate, but declined to confirm he was the final choice.

In September, the previous police chief, Jeffrey Blackwell, was fired for what Black called “ineffective leadership” that had led to low morale and a hostile work environment. Blackwell at the time called the firing politically motivated and said he never had the support of city leaders.

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati city council passed an ordinance raising the maximum annual salary the city can pay its police and fire chiefs to $165,000 from $140,000. Black, who last month backed Isaac for the job, had previously said the lower pay scale could hurt his ability to fill the police job, WVXU said.