FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio former deputy sheriff indicted in two fatal shootings
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 11, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Ohio former deputy sheriff indicted in two fatal shootings

Kim Palmer

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A former deputy sheriff in Ohio has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in a high speed chase in March, and with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a neighbor last week, court documents show.

Joel Jenkins, who was fired as a Pike County sheriff’s deputy last week after the second incident, was indicted on Thursday by a special Ohio grand jury.

Jenkins, 31, was charged with one count of murder and one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in the death of Robert Rooker, who led deputies on a high-speed chase on March 28.

Jenkins was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and tampering with evidence in the Dec. 3 shooting of his neighbor Jason Brady, according to court papers.

Jenkins was arrested after Brady’s shooting and was being held on $100,000 bond in Franklin County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Brady’s death during a court appearance on Monday.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; editing by David Bailey and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.