Former University of Cincinnati police office Ray Tensing is seen in an undated booking photo from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Ohio. REUTERS/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office/Handout

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, Ohio July 19, 2015, in a still image from body camera video released by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office on July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

CINCINNATI A former University of Cincinnati police officer whose first trial for the murder a black motorist ended in a mistrial earlier this month will be retried, prosecutors in Ohio said on Tuesday.

Ray Tensing, 27, who is white, shot and killed Samuel DuBose, 43, during a traffic stop last year. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters told a news conference in Cincinnati on Tuesday morning that he would also seek a new venue for the retrial.

(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)