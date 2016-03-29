Convicted murderer captured after escape from Ohio prison

(Reuters) - A convicted murderer who escaped from a southern Ohio prison was captured on Monday after about 24 hours on the run, state law enforcement said.

John Modie, 58, escaped from the Hocking Unit of the Southeastern Correctional Complex in Nelsonville on Sunday. He was discovered missing during a prisoner count, correction officials said.

Modie was captured without incident in Nelsonville, some 60 miles south of Columbus, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said in a statement on social media. No further details were given.

It was not immediately clear how Modie escaped.

Modie is serving 18 years to life in prison for the 2002 murder of a 26-year-old woman in Cleveland, according to the Columbus Dispatch.