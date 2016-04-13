Ohio woman charged for streaming rape on Internet

(Reuters) - An Ohio woman was charged with live-streaming the rape of a minor over the Internet, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Marina Alexeevna Lonina used the social networking app Periscope to stream the assault of a 17-year-old girl, which took place in Columbus, Ohio, in February. Raymond Boyd Gates, who was accused of assaulting the teenager, also was charged.

If convicted, the defendants face more than 40 years in prison, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said in a statement.

Authorities were contacted by a friend of Lonina’s in another state who viewed the rape online, the prosecutor’s office said.

Representatives at the prosecutor’s office said they did not know if the defendants had been assigned lawyers yet. They were scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.