Ohio man, woman plead not guilty in live-streamed rape case

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An Ohio man accused of raping a teenage girl and a woman accused of live-streaming the assault over the Internet pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Friday, prosecutors said.

Bond was set at $300,000 for Raymond Gates, 27, and $125,000 for Marina Lonina, 18, the prosecutor’s office said. Lonina’s bond was posted, according to the Franklin County Clerk of Courts’ website.

A lawyer for Lonina did not respond to requests for comment. No attorney was listed for Gates.

Lonina was accused of using the social networking app called Periscope to stream the assault of a 17-year-old girl, which took place in Columbus, Ohio, in February. If convicted, the defendants face more than 40 years in prison.

The prosecutors said that a friend of Lonina’s in another state viewed the rape online and called the police.