FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio man, woman plead not guilty in live-streamed rape case
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 15, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Ohio man, woman plead not guilty in live-streamed rape case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An Ohio man accused of raping a teenage girl and a woman accused of live-streaming the assault over the Internet pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Friday, prosecutors said.

Bond was set at $300,000 for Raymond Gates, 27, and $125,000 for Marina Lonina, 18, the prosecutor’s office said. Lonina’s bond was posted, according to the Franklin County Clerk of Courts’ website.

A lawyer for Lonina did not respond to requests for comment. No attorney was listed for Gates.

Lonina was accused of using the social networking app called Periscope to stream the assault of a 17-year-old girl, which took place in Columbus, Ohio, in February. If convicted, the defendants face more than 40 years in prison.

The prosecutors said that a friend of Lonina’s in another state viewed the rape online and called the police.

Reporting by Mark Weinraub

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.