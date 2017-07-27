One dead, five critically hurt after thrown from ride at Ohio fair

(Reuters) - One person was killed and five others critically injured on Wednesday when they were thrown from their seats on a ride that hoists and spins people on the first day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, local TV news station WCMH reported.

The TV station said the accident occurred when a section of open-air seating snapped off a "Fireball" ride. The seats are in a circular configuration and at the end of an arm that lifts riders as they are being spun.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said all rides at the fair had been shut down for inspection.

"I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's state fair," Kasich said in a statement on his Twitter feed.

Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told the station one person was killed and five were taken to hospitals with critical injuries.

A statement on the Ohio State Fair's Twitter site said the accident was being investigated but offered no details.