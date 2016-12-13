A college student from the United Arab Emirates was unarmed when an Ohio police officer shot him to death this month after a traffic accident, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general said on Tuesday.

Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri, a 26-year-old student at Cleveland's Case Western Reserve University, was shot in the head on Dec. 4 in a struggle with a Hudson, Ohio, police officer. His death has been ruled a homicide.

"No weapon," Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Mike DeWine, replied when asked if Alameri was armed.

She said the probe by the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation probably would take months before the findings could be turned over to a special prosecutor in DeWine's office.

Officials in Hudson, which is about 30 miles (48 km) southeast of Cleveland, asked for the state to take over the investigation.

The officer in the shooting, Ryan Doran, has been with the Hudson Police Department since 2004 and has been placed on paid administrative leave, a city spokeswoman said.

Police have said officers responded to a call about an erratic driver on the Ohio Turnpike in Hudson. Alameri, who was driving, lost control of his vehicle, which flipped, and he fled into nearby woods.

Doran found Alameri and shot him after a scuffle, according to police accounts.

A Washington Post database said 902 people had died in U.S. police shootings this year.

