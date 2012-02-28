FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in Ohio shooting picked victimsly randomly: prosecutor
#U.S.
February 28, 2012 / 9:42 PM / 6 years ago

Suspect in Ohio shooting picked victimsly randomly: prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

CHARDON, Ohio (Reuters) - The suspected gunman in the shooting rampage in a northeast Ohio high school told investigators he picked his victims at random, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as 17-year-old T.J. Lane during his initial court appearance in Geauga County Juvenile Court Tuesday afternoon.

Lane was ordered held in detention pending the filing of formal charges. No charges were filed by prosecutors in Tuesday’s hearing, at which the judge also instructed media not to record any images of Lane during court proceedings.

Three students from Chardon High School have been declared dead as a result of the shooting, while two others were wounded and remained hospitalized.

Reporting by James Kelleher; editing by Dan Burns and Jackie Frank

