Neighbor shoots dead couple, young son in Ohio: police
November 24, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Neighbor shoots dead couple, young son in Ohio: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Ohio man shot dead his neighbors - a couple and their seven-year-old son - in Columbus on Monday before police chased him from the property and killed him, authorities said.

The couple’s 12-year-old daughter was wounded and in a critical condition in hospital, the Columbus Dispatch newspaper reported.

Police named the gunman as Barry Kirk, 50, and said he knew the family. His motive was unclear, police told the newspaper.

A neighbor told the Dispatch she heard at least 20 shots during the early evening confrontation.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles

