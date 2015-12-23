FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio teenager charged in connection with quadruple murder
#U.S.
December 23, 2015 / 2:43 PM / in 2 years

Ohio teenager charged in connection with quadruple murder

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A 17-year-old man was charged in connection with the robbery and shooting of five people in a basement in Columbus that killed four and injured one this summer, county prosecutors said.

A grand jury returned a 29-count indictment against Jordyn D. Wade of Columbus on Tuesday that included aggravated murder, murder, robbery and kidnapping for the deaths of the four victims, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

Wade stood guard with his gun drawn as Robert Lee Adams, 27, robbed the victims, ordered them to the basement and shot the victims, O‘Brien said.

Adams faces the death penalty. Wade is not eligible for the death penalty because he was 16 years old at the time of the crime.

One of the five victims survived the shooting and stumbled from the residence and sought help. Authorities are not naming the victim. Wade was arrested shortly after the shooting. Adams fled the state and was picked up two months later in Mississippi, Columbus police said.

Wade was moved to adult court last week. A hearing for him is set for Thursday in a Franklin County courthouse in downtown Columbus.

Editing by Ben Klayman and Chizu Nomiyama

Editing by Ben Klayman and Chizu Nomiyama
