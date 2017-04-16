Nine people were wounded by gunfire on Sunday at an after-hours club in Columbus, Ohio, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, police said.

An argument broke out around 3:20 a.m. inside the J&R Party Hall, Columbus police said in a statement. Five females and four males were shot, the statement said.

"At this point in the investigation there is no information available on the suspect(s)," police said, asking for anyone with information on the case to call.

