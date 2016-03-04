Two Ohio teens charged for not reporting gun at school before shooting

(Reuters) - Two 14-year-old boys from southwestern Ohio were charged on Friday with a misdemeanor for failing to report that a fellow student had taken to school a gun used in a shooting that wounded four students, the Butler County Sheriff’s office said.

James Austin Hancock, also 14, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a number of charges, including two counts of attempted murder stemming from the Monday shooting in the cafeteria at Madison Jr/Sr High School in Middletown, about 38 miles (61 km) north of Cincinnati.

Hancock showed the gun to two boys early in the school day, the sheriff’s statement said.

“These boys had knowledge that the suspect ... had the gun at school, and they did not tell anyone,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in the statement.

“It is imperative that if there is rumor or first-hand knowledge about any type of weapon or weapons that someone has or is intending to bring to school, it has to be reported to someone,” the sheriff said.

The two juveniles’ names are not being revealed, the sheriff’s office statement said. They have been issued summons to appear in juvenile court.

Hancock is being held in a juvenile detention center pending a pretrial hearing.