DEA involved in Ohio probe of eight family members shot dead

(Reuters) - Ohio authorities on Wednesday refused to disclose details of their investigation into the execution-style murders of eight family members in order not to help the killer or killers evade capture, although they said federal drug enforcement agents are aiding in the probe.

The victims, all members of the Rhoden family, ranged in age from 16 to 44. Many of them were shot in the head as they slept.

Their bodies were found at four separate sites on Friday in Pike County, in the Appalachian foothills some 95 miles (150 km) east of Cincinnati.

One woman was killed while sleeping with her 4-day-old baby. A 6-month-old and a 3-year-old were also spared.

“This is an old-fashioned, cold-blooded, calculated massacre of eight human beings,” Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine told a news conference after visiting all four crime scenes.

DeWine had previously revealed that investigators found commercial marijuana operations at three of the sites, but he has not said if the cannabis production was linked to the crimes.

On Wednesday DeWine said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been involved in the investigation from the start, as has the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“They are providing some technical expertise. We’re not going to talk about exactly what they are doing,” DeWine said.

“We do not want to give the killer or killers any indication of where this investigation is going,” said DeWine, who said he presumed any perpetrator would be following the news.

The victims were Christopher Rhoden Sr, 40, his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, 37, and their three children, Hanna, 19, Christopher Jr, 16, and Clarence, 20. Hanna Rhoden was the victim who was found dead beside her infant daughter.

The three other victims were identified as Christopher Sr’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44, a cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38, and Clarence Rhoden’s girlfriend, Hannah Gilley, 20. Clarence Rhoden and Gilley were the parents of a 6-month-old boy. Clarence Rhoden also had a 3-year-old son by another woman.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader told reporters the surviving children “are doing well,” but declined to say where they were.

“It’s absolutely shocking, some of these scenes,” Reader said. “It’s not one that you can simply go in, process, collect the evidence and call it a day.”