Spain's Villar Mir cuts stake in OHL
December 5, 2014 / 7:24 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Villar Mir cuts stake in OHL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Juan Miguel Villar Mir, chairman of builder OHL and its parent company private conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir, gestures as he talks during an interview in Madrid March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Grupo Villar Mir, the controlling shareholder in OHL (OHL.MC), said in a statement on Friday it had reduced its stake in the building company to 57.6 percent from just over 61 percent since September.

Grupo Villar Mir, run by OHL’s Chairman Juan Miguel Villar Mir, said it was not planning further sales and said it would not in any case cut its holding to below 51 percent.

OHL shares had closed down nearly 7 percent on Thursday.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
