Brazil's Oi sharpens focus on bundled services to boost revenue per user

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) will accelerate the offer of combined plans in an effort to boost revenues from higher-value services, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said Thursday.
In a discussion of third-quarter results, Schroeder said the sale of plans including pay-TV, Internet, and telephone services underscores Oi's focus on converging technologies and its transformation into a digital services platform.
($1 = 3.3345 reais)
Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn