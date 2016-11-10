FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi sharpens focus on bundled services to boost revenue per user
November 10, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Oi sharpens focus on bundled services to boost revenue per user

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk in front of the headquarters of the Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 2016.Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) will accelerate the offer of combined plans in an effort to boost revenues from higher-value services, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said Thursday.

In a discussion of third-quarter results, Schroeder said the sale of plans including pay-TV, Internet, and telephone services underscores Oi's focus on converging technologies and its transformation into a digital services platform.

($1 = 3.3345 reais)

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
