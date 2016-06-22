FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Banco do Brasil to raise Oi-related provisions, source says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 22, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Banco do Brasil to raise Oi-related provisions, source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk in front of the headquarters of the Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 2016.Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, plans to book additional loan-loss provisions of 650 million reais ($192 million) due to a decision by phone carrier Oi SA to seek bankruptcy protection this week, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Should a bankruptcy court approve Oi's petition, Banco do Brasil would have to raise provisions on outstanding loans to Oi to 1.2 billion reais, said the source, who requested anonymity to speak about the matter. Currently, Banco do Brasil has proprietary investments worth 1.9 billion reais in Oi's local and global notes, the source added.

Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.