SAO PAULO Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line telephone carrier, said the Rio de Janeiro court overseeing its bankruptcy protection maintained the suspension of shareholder meetings originally scheduled for this Thursday, according to a securities filing.
The shareholder meetings were called by activist investor Société Mondiale in August, but were suspended last week by the court. Société Mondiale is seeking to remove all Oi board members appointed by majority shareholder Pharol SGPS.
(Reporting by Ana Mano)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
Airbnb revamps anti-discrimination policy
Online rental marketplace Airbnb will address reports of widespread racial discrimination against non-white guests by displaying user photos less prominently, promoting instant bookings and changing some of its technology, according to a report commissioned by the company.
Apple will not give first-weekend sales of iPhone 7
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc will not release first-weekend sales of its new iPhone 7, the company said on Thursday, making it harder for analysts to get a read on the product's prospects amid questions over whether its popularity has peaked.
Tesla says Netherlands crash vehicle not operating on 'Autopilot'
FRANKFURT A Tesla electric car involved in a fatal crash in the Netherlands this week was not using the "Autopilot" function at the time of the accident, Tesla said on Thursday.