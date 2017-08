People walk in front of the headquarters of the Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 2016.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms provider Oi SA said on Wednesday a U.S. tribunal approved its request for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection.

Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier and No.4 mobile operator, along with six subsidiaries, filed on Monday for protection from creditors on 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) of bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities.