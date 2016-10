The headquarters of the Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi, is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO Oi SA (OIBR4.SA), Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that talks with U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management about an investment in the company took place but no firm proposal materialized.

Oi said in the filing that it was unaware of any further talks currently underway between the fund and the company.

