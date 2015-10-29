Brazil Oi shares jump as LetterOne proposal reportedly approved

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) jumped as much as 7 percent on Thursday on a report that its board of directors approved a proposal by investment firm LetterOne Group to inject up to $4 billion in the company if it merges with rival TIM Participações SA (TIMP3.SA).

Brazilian newspaper O Globo said Oi’s board of directors approved the proposal on Wednesday on the condition that LetterOne commits to the injection of the full $4 billion in the company, rather than up to $4 billion.

Oi also demanded that the negotiation period is reduced to 60 days from the original nine months offered by LetterOne, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.

O Globo said it obtained the information from an undisclosed source. A spokeswoman for the Brazilian company was not able to immediately confirm the report.

Shares of Oi last traded at 3.07 reais, or 3.7 percent higher, after hitting 3.17 reais earlier. They closed at 3.50 reais on Monday, when the company disclosed it had received an offer from LetterOne.